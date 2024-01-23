Stock Market: Equity indices end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices continued to fall for a second straight session amid volatile trade on Tuesday. The loss in the financial, oil & gas, FMCG and metal shares weighed upon the Indian indices.

At close,BSE Sensex was down 1,053.10 points or 1.47 percent at 70,370.55, and NSE Nifty was down 333.00 points or 1.54 percent at 21,238.80.

The biggest losers were IndusInd Bank, Coal India, ONGC, Adani Ports and SBI Life Insurance. Top gainers were Cipla, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Hero MotoCorp. More than 450 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including ALLSEC Technologies, Aurobindo Pharma, Avantel, Borosil Renewables, Caplin Labs, Cipla, Gandhi Special Tubes, Global Health, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Hotels, Lupin, Max Healthcare, PB Fintech, Persistent Systems, Petronet LNG, Salasar Technogies, Sterling Wilson, Sun Pharma, Torrent Pharma, Vikas Life, Visaka Industries, Waaree Renewable, Zydus Life.

Investors wealth eroded by Rs 8.24 lakh crore in today’s trade as the BSE’s market capitalisation dropped to Rs 366.16 lakh crore on January 23 from Rs 374.40 lakh crore reported in previous session.