Strong 7.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Xinjiang, India Feels Tremors

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck southern Xinjiang in China late Monday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The earthquake, with a depth of 80 km, occurred at 23:39:11 IST and was located at 40.96 latitude and 78.30 longitude in southern Xinjiang, China. The tremors from the quake were felt in the Delhi-NCR region and other parts of India. Additional details are awaited.

It’s worth noting that this earthquake follows a 6.2-magnitude quake that occurred a month earlier in China’s Gansu and Qinghai provinces, resulting in the loss of at least 131 lives. According to reports from Gansu officials, over 87,000 individuals were evacuated to safety, approximately 15,000 houses collapsed, and an additional 207,000 suffered damage. The quake impacted 145,736 people, highlighting the seismic activity in the region.