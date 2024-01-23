Train services temporarily halted at Ettumanoor

Additional temporary halts have been arranged at Ettumanoor for three trains to facilitate pilgrim passengers attending the annual festival at St Mary’s Forane Church, Athirampuzha. Train No. 16630 Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Malabar Express and Train No. 16347 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Daily Express will make temporary stops at Ettumanoor on Tuesday and Wednesday. Additionally, Train No. 16629 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Malabar Express will also have a temporary stop on Wednesday and Thursday.

These temporary stoppages have been arranged by the Railways to cater to the increased travel during the annual festival, providing a convenient transportation option for pilgrims visiting St Mary’s Forane Church, Athirampuzha. The decision aims to accommodate the needs of passengers and enhance accessibility to the religious event, offering flexibility in train schedules on specific days associated with the festival. Pilgrims and travelers can take advantage of these temporary stops to reach their destinations with ease during this period.