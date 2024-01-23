UAE authority announces road closure from January 23-February 21

Sharjah: Sharjah Road and Transport authority announced a road closure on a street in the emirate. The street leading up to the University City Hall will be closed from Tuesday, January 23, until Wednesday, February 21.

Also Read: Razorpay POS introduces 2-minute instant refunds for failed UPI transactions

The closure is taking place due to works prior to the Sharjah Lights Festival. The authority has advised motorists to use alternative routes and to follow traffic and directional signs. They are also advised to avoid any traffic jams.