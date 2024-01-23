US Air Force officer Madison Marsh becomes the first active-duty service member to be crowned Miss America

In a historic moment for the renowned Miss America pageant, 22-year-old US Air Force officer Madison Marsh has become the first active-duty service member to be crowned Miss America. Marsh, a recent graduate of the US Air Force Academy, is set to make history by balancing her commitment to military service with her newfound role as Miss America.

During an appearance on America Reports, Marsh shared her plans to seamlessly integrate both responsibilities, stating, “We’re really trying to mesh both of these roles together, as me remaining on active duty and maybe potentially becoming a recruiter for the Air Force.”

Marsh, representing Colorado in the competition, is an accomplished pilot who began flying at the age of 15. Her interest in pageants emerged during her freshman year at the Air Force Academy. In the interview, she expressed gratitude for the Air Force’s support in her education and highlighted the opportunities that paved the way for her participation in the international beauty pageant.

Reflecting on the support she received from the Air Force, Marsh emphasized, “I wouldn’t be able to be Miss America or even gone to Harvard without the opportunities that the Air Force provided.” She credited the Air Force Academy for equipping her with the tools to compete in pageants, secure scholarships, and pursue studies at Harvard while remaining on active duty.

Currently pursuing graduate studies at the Harvard Kennedy School, Marsh has dedicated her life to pancreatic cancer research. Inspired by her mother’s battle with the disease, she aims to leverage artificial intelligence for early detection of pancreatic cancer.