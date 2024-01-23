Women with high estrogen level must avoid these foods

Estrogen and testosterone are hormones that occur naturally in male and female bodies. Estrogen plays a fundamental role in maintaining the reproductive health of women. Estrogen is also called ‘the female hormone’. Estrogen aids in the proper functioning of male bodies too.

Metabolism and bone density are affected by estrogen. When the ratio of estrogen to progesterone is imbalanced, i.e., when the levels of the former are much higher than the latter, it can lead to estrogen dominance. This condition has been linked to an increased risk of cancer, endometriosis, and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) in women. Estrogen dominance may also lead to irregular periods, lowered sex drive, hair loss and migraines in women. In men, it can manifest in the form of infertility, erectile issues, hot flashes and many other issues.

Some research suggests that certain foods can influence the levels of these hormones. By changing our diets we can overcome this issue.

Here are 5 foods to stay away from if you have abnormally high estrogen levels.

Red Meat and Processed meat: Eating red meat and processed meat can lead to estrogen build-up, especially in females. Research has shown that it also puts them at an increased risk of breast cancer. Instead, opt for Mediterranean and plant-based diets.

Also Read: Foods that can boost your mood

Refined Sugar and Carbohydrates: They are also always present in packaged and processed foods, which leads to a disruption in blood sugar levels and hormone levels. Choose whole grains and other components of a fibre-rich diet to lower the amount of estrogen in your body.

Dairy Products: Limit your intake of milk and milk products to regulate your hormone levels. For some people, dairy products and red meat lead to increased weight gain.

Sweets: Increased sugar intake can lead to more fat cells, which increases the estrogen secreted into your body. Studies show that higher insulin levels can raise the estrogen as well as testosterone levels in the body.

Alcohol and Coffee: drink People with estrogen dominance should avoid alcohol and coffee. Excessive intake of caffeine and alcohol has been linked with hormonal imbalance.