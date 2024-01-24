140 CISF Personnel for Parliament Security Ahead of Budget Session

In preparation for the upcoming Budget Session starting on January 31, a group of 140 CISF personnel has been assigned to carry out security measures, including frisking visitors and inspecting their belongings, at the Parliament complex. This move follows a security review prompted by an incident on December 13, 2023, when individuals breached security and dispersed colored smoke canisters in the Parliament hall during a session with MPs. The Union Home Ministry authorized this deployment to enhance security and prevent similar incidents.

Starting this week, the CISF personnel have assumed their duties at the Parliament complex, where they will conduct thorough security checks on visitors, their belongings, and also provide fire safety coverage for the building. The personnel are currently familiarizing themselves with the Parliament complex in collaboration with existing security agencies to ensure readiness for the commencement of the Budget Session.

The CISF contingent will implement access control measures similar to airport security protocols at both the new and old Parliament buildings. This includes body frisking using hand-held detectors, x-ray scans for belongings, and the examination of items like shoes, heavy jackets, and belts. The comprehensive security cover will integrate the CISF with existing elements such as the Parliament Security Service (PSS), the Delhi Police, and the Parliament Duty Group (PDG) of the CRPF, covering all aspects of security for both Parliament complexes and their associated buildings. The deployment of CISF personnel is part of a broader strategy to enhance security measures and prevent security breaches during crucial parliamentary sessions, ensuring the safety and integrity of the Parliament complex.