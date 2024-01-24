6 killed in bus-tractor-car collision

Ahmednagar: 6 people have been killed after a bus collided with a car and a tractor. The accident took place at Kalyan road in Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra. A state transport bus collided with an Eco car and a tractor.

After receiving information about the accident, a police team reached the spot and helped the victims reach hospital.

The identities of those who died are being ascertained. Further investigation into the incident is going on. The cause of the accident is not known yet.