Aerospace company Sierra Space makes headlines by intentionally destroying its prototype of a space station module

Sierra Space, a prominent aerospace company, has garnered attention by deliberately demolishing its initial full-scale prototype of a space station module in preparation for future space missions, potentially scheduled for 2030 and beyond.

The testing was conducted at NASA’s Marshall Space Center in Alabama and involved explosive trials, a departure from previous tests that utilized smaller-scale models. Sierra Space intentionally destroyed the full-scale prototype through explosive tests, exceeding NASA’s recommended pressure level.

A video shared by the company on X showcased the test, revealing that the prototype reached 77 pounds per square inch (psi) before bursting. This surpassed NASA’s recommended level of 60.8 psi by 27 percent.

Sierra Space’s inflatable module design incorporates soft goods technology from ILC Dover, utilizing Vectran straps. This innovative design is set to be deployed on the Orbital Reef space station, a collaborative project between Sierra Space and Blue Origin.

The Orbital Reef initiative is among several concepts funded by NASA to succeed the aging International Space Station (ISS), which is anticipated to be retired around 2030.

Sierra Space underscores that the dimensions of its modules are nearly equivalent to an average family home. Measuring three stories tall (20.5 feet or 6.2 meters) with a diameter of 27 feet (8.3 meters), Sierra Space uses cubic feet as a unit of measurement due to the microgravity environment, allowing for optimal space utilization within the module. The intentional destruction of the prototype is part of Sierra Space’s rigorous testing and development process as it advances towards contributing to the future of space exploration.