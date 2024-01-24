Air India Fined Rs 1.10 Crore by DGCA for Safety Breaches

DGCA, has imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 crore on Air India for safety breaches related to flights operating on specific long routes. The penalty follows a comprehensive investigation initiated by the regulator in response to a voluntary safety report submitted by an airline employee. The report alleged safety violations by Air India on certain long-range terrain-critical routes. Upon preliminary examination, DGCA issued a show-cause notice to Air India, as the investigation indicated non-compliance by the airline.

The safety concerns raised in the report were associated with leased aircraft operated by Air India. DGCA found that the operations of these leased aircraft did not adhere to regulatory and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) performance limits. Consequently, the aviation regulator has taken enforcement action, imposing a penalty of Rs 1.10 crore on Air India. The fine serves as a response to the identified safety lapses, reinforcing the significance of adherence to safety protocols in the aviation industry.