Banks in this country to have Isra wal Mi’raj holiday on this date

Kuwait: Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) has announced Isra wal Mi’raj holiday for financial institutions in the country. The CBK issued a circular stating that all local banks will close on Thursday, February 8th, as an official holiday on the occasion of Al-Israa and Miraaj. All banks will resume their work on Sunday, February 11th.

Earlier the Civil Service Commission (CSC) in Kuwait announced a public holiday and three-day weekend coming in February. As per CSC, Thursday, February 8 will be a public holiday in the country to mark Al-Israa wal Miraaj. Taking into account the Friday-Saturday weekend, it means a three-day break for residents. Work will resume as normal on Sunday, February 11.

CSC said that state bodies with a ‘special work nature’ will have their holidays determined by their own internal management, taking into consideration ‘public interest’.

Isra and Mi’raj, also known as Al Isra’ wal Miraj, is observed on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month in the Islamic calendar.