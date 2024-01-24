Bihar Governor Unveils Book Commemorating Karpoori Thakur’s Centenary

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unveiled a book during a state function held at the Bihar Assembly premises to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of socialist stalwart Karpoori Thakur. The event took place on Wednesday, coinciding with the announcement that Thakur had been posthumously selected for the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India. After offering floral tributes to Thakur, the former Chief Minister of Bihar, on the assembly premises, Governor Arlekar released the book titled ‘Rajkiya Samaroh,’ focusing on the lives of influential personalities in the state.

In conjunction with the centenary celebration, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar adorned a statue of the socialist icon Karpoori Thakur on the assembly premises, joined by other leaders who paid their respects. The Bihar government had prearranged various events on this day to honor and celebrate the enduring legacy of Karpoori Thakur, reflecting the significant impact he had on the state and the nation.