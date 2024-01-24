Country Records Two New COVID-19 fatalities

In the last 24 hours, the country has reported two recent fatalities from COVID-19, with one death each recorded in Karnataka and Kerala, as per the latest data updated by the ministry at 8 am. The surge in daily cases, which had initially dropped to double digits until December 5, 2023, witnessed a resurgence due to the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. On December 31, 2023, there was an uptick of 841 new cases, constituting 0.2% of the peak cases observed in May 2021. Presently, around 92% of the total active cases are undergoing recovery through home isolation.

Despite concerns about a new variant (JN.1), official sources state that the available data does not indicate an exponential increase in new cases, nor does it show a notable surge in hospitalizations and mortality. India has experienced three waves of COVID-19, with the Delta wave peaking in April-June 2021, reporting 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths on May 7, 2021. Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, the country has seen over 4.5 crore infections and more than 5.3 lakh deaths. On a positive note, over 4.4 crore individuals have recovered from the disease, reflecting a national recovery rate of 98.81%. The ministry’s data indicates that a total of 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country.