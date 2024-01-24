Delicious Quail Fry Recipe: A Flavorful and Crispy Delight!

Ingredients:

– Quail (cleaned and dressed) – 4 to 6

– Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tablespoon

– Turmeric powder – 1/2 teaspoon

– Red chili powder – 1 teaspoon

– Coriander powder – 1 teaspoon

– Garam masala – 1/2 teaspoon

– Lemon juice – 1 tablespoon

– Yogurt – 2 tablespoons

– Salt – to taste

– Cooking oil – for frying

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, lemon juice, yogurt, and salt to form a marinade.

2. Make small cuts on the quail to allow the marinade to penetrate. Apply the marinade generously over the quail, ensuring it is well-coated. Let it marinate for at least 2-3 hours, or refrigerate overnight for better flavor.

3. Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat.

4. Fry the marinated quail pieces until they are golden brown and cooked through. Ensure to cook them on both sides evenly.

5. Once fried, place the quail on absorbent paper to remove excess oil.

6. Serve the quail fry hot with your favorite chutney or sauce.

Note: Adjust the spice levels according to your preference, and you can also add additional herbs and spices for extra flavor.