Delicious Sugar-Free China Grass Pudding: A Healthy and Guilt-Free Dessert

Ingredients:

– 10g China grass (agar-agar)

– 500ml almond milk (or any sugar-free milk substitute)

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– 1-2 tablespoons sugar substitute (like stevia or erythritol)

– Chopped nuts and berries for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Soak the china grass in water for about 10-15 minutes.

2. In a saucepan, heat the almond milk over medium heat. Add the soaked china grass and stir until it dissolves completely.

3. Add the vanilla extract and sugar substitute, adjusting sweetness to taste. Stir well to combine.

4. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, then simmer for 5-7 minutes, stirring continuously.

5. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly.

6. Pour the mixture into individual pudding molds or a single dish.

7. Allow it to set in the refrigerator for at least 2-3 hours or until firm.

8. Once set, garnish with chopped nuts and berries if desired.

9. Serve chilled and enjoy your sugar-free china grass pudding!

Feel free to customize the recipe according to your taste preferences and dietary needs.