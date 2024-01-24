Father of Bedridden Woman in Kerala Commits Suicide Due to Pension Delay

A 77-year-old stroke survivor, V Joseph, reportedly took his own life in Chakkittapara on Tuesday afternoon, driven to desperation by the government’s prolonged delay in releasing his and his bedridden daughter’s pensions. Neighbors discovered Joseph hanging in his home, and his family asserts that the lack of pension disbursement for several months, despite numerous complaints, led to this tragic incident. In his pursuit for assistance, Joseph had lodged complaints with ministers, the district collector, and panchayat authorities, emphasizing the urgent need for the release of pension amounts. A week prior to his death, he had written to the Chakkittapara panchayat secretary, warning of his intent to die by suicide at the local body’s office if necessary action was not taken within 15 days. The pensions were the sole source of income for Joseph, who last received his daughter’s disability pension in August 2023, and his own pension amount had been withheld for several months. Despite the family’s allegations of inaction, panchayat officials expressed regret over Joseph’s unfortunate demise but refuted claims of negligence.