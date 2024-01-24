FIR Lodged Against Rahul Gandhi and Congress Leaders

In response to alleged acts of violence during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Jatra in Assam, the Assam Police initiated a suo-motu FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders. The incident unfolded as party supporters deviated from the approved route, breaking barricades and clashing with police in an attempt to enter Guwahati. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed the Director General of Police to file a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd. The FIR includes charges under various sections, such as criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, assault on public servants, and damage to public property.

The scuffle resulted in injuries to four police personnel, and the Chief Minister accused Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Jitendra Singh of instigating the mob. Despite permission to continue the Yatra with conditions, Congress leaders allegedly incited the crowd to deviate from the approved route, leading to the violent confrontation. Gandhi defended the actions, stating that breaking barricades did not mean breaking the law. The FIR, filed by Guwahati City Police, alleges that the Congress leaders refused to adhere to the approved route, inciting violence and causing injuries to the police personnel.

The situation escalated as the Chief Minister emphasized that evidence was emerging regarding the instigation of violence against Assam police personnel. He warned that the law would reach those responsible, asserting that the police are public servants and not beholden to any royal family. The FIR includes charges against several Congress leaders, and the police commissioner emphasized the leaders’ refusal to comply with the approved route, leading to the violent clash and injuries to law enforcement personnel.