Gang in Nepal Commits robbery in Varkala, Sedates Residents

A five-member gang, consisting of individuals from Nepal, executed a burglary at a residence in Hariharapuram near Varkala on Tuesday night, employing drug-laced food to sedate the inhabitants. The targeted house belonged to Sreedevi Amma, where Sreedevi, her daughter-in-law Deepa, and home nurse Sindhu were residing. The robbery was facilitated by the housemaid, also a Nepali woman, who allegedly mixed sedatives into their food. The Nepali woman had been in service for 15 days.

Two gang members were apprehended by local residents after a neighbor witnessed their activities and raised an alarm. Sreedevi’s attempts to contact relatives over the phone were unsuccessful, prompting her son to alert a nearby relative. Upon arrival at 11 pm, the relative observed a group fleeing from the house. Subsequent examination by neighbors revealed two culprits, one hiding on the premises, and the other entangled in a barbed wire mesh.

The house occupants were discovered in an unconscious state and were promptly transported to a private hospital. Law enforcement is actively searching for the remaining three suspects. During the arrest, the police recovered an undisclosed amount of money and gold from one of the detained individuals.