Hero launches Xtreme 125R in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hero has launched its Xtreme 125R in Indian markets. The bike is priced between Rs 95,000 and 99,500 (all prices, ex-showroom) and will hit Hero dealerships across India starting from February 20. The Xtreme 125R is available in two variants – IBS priced at Rs 95,000 and ABS at Rs 99,500. (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Xtreme 125R is powered by an all-new air-cooled, 125cc, single-cylinder engine that produces an impressive 11.5 bhp at 8,000rpm. Hero claims a fuel efficiency of 66kpl for the Xtreme 125R.

The bike rides on an all-new diamond frame supported by a 37mm telescopic fork and a preload-adjustable Showa monoshock. Braking duties are handled by a 276mm front disc and a rear drum brake, with single-channel ABS featured on the top variant.

Among the noteworthy features of the Hero Xtreme 125R are segment-first projector LED headlamp, LED winkers and taillamp, compact muffler and segment-first wheel cover. The motorcycle also gets a negative LCD instrument cluster with a gear position indicator and Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts. There is a hazard lamp as well. The Hero Xtreme 125R has colour options like Firestorm Red, Cobalt Blue and Stallion Black.