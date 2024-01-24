Hero unveils Mavrick 440: Details

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp has finally revealed its Mavrick 440 at the Hero World 2024 event.The bike is all set to be launched in February this year.

The Mavrick 440 draws inspiration from the Harley-Davidson X440. The bike comes in three variants. The base variant features spoked wheels, while the mid and top variants boast stylish alloys and machined alloy wheels, respectively.

Also Read: OnePlus launches new flagship smartphones in India: Price, Specifications

The Mavrick 440 showcases a roadster-style design. Its standout features include a circular LED headlamp with an H-shaped LED DRL, bar-end mirrors, and a single-piece seat with a chic short tail section. The bike is equipped with a digital instrument cluster featuring Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, and a convenient USB-C charging port.

The bike is powered by a 440cc single-cylinder engine . It generate 27 bhp and 36 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox via an assist and slipper clutch.