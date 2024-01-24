Homemade Orange Barfi recipe

Orange Barfi is a delicious Indian sweet with a fruity twist. Here’s a simple recipe for making Orange Barfi at home:
Ingredients:
– 2 cups Orange Juice (freshly squeezed)
– 1 cup Sugar
– 2 cups Khoya (reduced milk)
– 1/2 cup Ghee (clarified butter)
– 1 cup Powdered Sugar
– 1/2 cup Cashew nuts (chopped)
– 1/2 cup Almonds (chopped)
– 1/2 tsp Cardamom Powder
– Orange Food Color (optional)
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Orange Syrup:
– In a saucepan, combine the freshly squeezed orange juice and sugar.
– Cook the mixture on medium heat until it thickens to form a syrup-like consistency.
– Set aside the orange syrup.
2. Prepare the Khoya Mixture:
– In a separate pan, heat ghee and add khoya.
– Cook the khoya on low heat until it turns golden brown and starts leaving the sides of the pan.
3. Combine Orange Syrup and Khoya:
– Add the prepared orange syrup to the khoya mixture and mix well.
– Continue cooking on low heat, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
4. Add Nuts and Flavorings:
– Once the mixture thickens, add powdered sugar, chopped cashew nuts, almonds, and cardamom powder.
– Optionally, add a few drops of orange food color for a vibrant look.
5. Cook Until it Thickens:
– Keep stirring the mixture until it thickens and starts leaving the sides of the pan. It should have a fudge-like consistency.
6. Set in a Tray:
– Grease a tray or plate with ghee and transfer the orange barfi mixture into it.
– Flatten and smoothen the surface with a spatula.
7. Cool and Cut:
– Allow it to cool for a few hours at room temperature or refrigerate for quicker setting.
– Once set, cut it into desired shapes, like squares or diamonds.
8. Serve:
– Your delicious Orange Barfi is ready to be served. Enjoy the fruity and nutty sweetness!
