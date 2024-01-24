Homemade Orange Barfi recipe

Orange Barfi is a delicious Indian sweet with a fruity twist. Here’s a simple recipe for making Orange Barfi at home:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups Orange Juice (freshly squeezed)

– 1 cup Sugar

– 2 cups Khoya (reduced milk)

– 1/2 cup Ghee (clarified butter)

– 1 cup Powdered Sugar

– 1/2 cup Cashew nuts (chopped)

– 1/2 cup Almonds (chopped)

– 1/2 tsp Cardamom Powder

– Orange Food Color (optional)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Orange Syrup:

– In a saucepan, combine the freshly squeezed orange juice and sugar.

– Cook the mixture on medium heat until it thickens to form a syrup-like consistency.

– Set aside the orange syrup.

2. Prepare the Khoya Mixture:

– In a separate pan, heat ghee and add khoya.

– Cook the khoya on low heat until it turns golden brown and starts leaving the sides of the pan.

3. Combine Orange Syrup and Khoya:

– Add the prepared orange syrup to the khoya mixture and mix well.

– Continue cooking on low heat, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

4. Add Nuts and Flavorings:

– Once the mixture thickens, add powdered sugar, chopped cashew nuts, almonds, and cardamom powder.

– Optionally, add a few drops of orange food color for a vibrant look.

5. Cook Until it Thickens:

– Keep stirring the mixture until it thickens and starts leaving the sides of the pan. It should have a fudge-like consistency.

6. Set in a Tray:

– Grease a tray or plate with ghee and transfer the orange barfi mixture into it.

– Flatten and smoothen the surface with a spatula.

7. Cool and Cut:

– Allow it to cool for a few hours at room temperature or refrigerate for quicker setting.

– Once set, cut it into desired shapes, like squares or diamonds.

8. Serve:

– Your delicious Orange Barfi is ready to be served. Enjoy the fruity and nutty sweetness!