India’s Roshibina Devi Naorem named female wushu player of year

Jan 24, 2024, 10:50 am IST

New Delhi: Two-time Asian Games medallist Naorem Roshibina Devi was named International Wushu Federation’s (IWUF) female athlete of the year in sanda category. The award was given  after a month-long public voting.

Roshibina had  won a bronze and a silver in the 2018 and 2022 Asian Games. Roshibina had  also won a bronze medal in the 2016 World Junior Wushu Championships. She was conferred with the Arjuna Award this year.

After the IWUF Athletes Committee’s preliminary evaluation, 45 candidates from 23 countries and regions entered in the public voting in various categories. Roshibina got 93545 votes to beat Shahrbano Mansouriyan Semiromi (88179) of Iran and Wu Xiaowei (46753) of China. Roshibina had lost to Xiaowei in the women’s 60kg Wushu sanda event final at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

 

