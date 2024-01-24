Interesting Menstruation Facts and  Myths

Menstruation is a natural and vital aspect of a woman’s reproductive health. It’s essential for pregnancies and childbirth.

The menstrual cycle is a complex and intricate process governed by hormonal fluctuations that prepare the body for potential pregnancy. Menstrual periods usually last 4 to 7 days. It usually comes every 28 days or so.

The cycle involves the shedding of the uterine lining, commonly known as menstruation. Menstruation is not a ‘curse’ or a sign of impurity; rather, it is a sign of reproductive health and fertility.

There are several myths about menstrual cycle. Most of these myths are wrong and based on superstitions.

One prevalent myth is that women should refrain from physical activities during their periods. In reality, exercise can alleviate menstrual symptoms and contribute to overall well-being.

Another myth revolves around the belief that menstrual blood is ‘dirty’ or impure. In truth, menstrual blood is a natural bodily fluid.

Irregular periods, excessive bleeding, and severe pain may be indicative of underlying health issues, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or endometriosis.

Open conversations about menstruation help dispel myths, eliminate shame, and empower individuals to embrace their reproductive health confidently.