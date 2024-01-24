Kashmir Valley Witnesses Escalation of Cold Wave

Bandipora, in Jammu and Kashmir, emerged as the coldest recorded location in the region, experiencing a minimum temperature nearly eight degrees below freezing point, according to officials on Wednesday. The chilling temperatures persisted with Pulwama in south Kashmir registering minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Shopian at minus 6.9 degrees Celsius. Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, slightly lower than the previous night. Pahalgam, a key base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius.

The dry and mostly snowless winter in Kashmir has resulted in freezing nights and warmer-than-usual days, with Srinagar’s daytime temperatures surpassing eight degrees above the normal temperature for this period. The region has experienced a prolonged dry spell, with a 79% deficit in December rainfall and no precipitation in many parts of the valley in the first three weeks of January. Despite the lack of snowfall in most plain areas, the weather office forecasts the possibility of light snowfall in the valley from January 25 to January 31. Currently in the grip of “Chilla-i-Kalan,” a 40-day harsh winter period, Kashmir is expected to continue facing cold conditions beyond January 31, with a 20-day ‘Chilla-i-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day ‘Chilla-i-Bachha’ (baby cold).