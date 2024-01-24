Kerala Experiences Unusually Hot January with Mercury Crossing 35°C

In an unprecedented occurrence, the average maximum temperature in Kerala for January has surpassed 35 degrees Celsius, marking the first instance in recent history. Official data, excluding Automatic Weather Stations recordings, reveals that this month’s average maximum temperature stands at 34.7 degrees Celsius, significantly higher than the 32.7 degrees Celsius recorded last year. The abrupt rise in day temperatures contrasts with the usual cooler weather that typically persists until the end of January, and the minimum temperatures have also increased from single to double digits over the past few days. This unusual heatwave is occurring concurrently with severe cold weather in northern parts of the country.

Various districts in Kerala, from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, have reported unprecedented temperatures, with a sudden spike observed over the past two days due to the extended dry spell. Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, noted that the day temperature is expected to further rise, although isolated rain could locally make a difference. Average temperatures recorded in different districts range from 37.7 degrees Celsius to 29.5 degrees Celsius.

The uncharacteristic hot spell is a cause for concern, as it deviates from the region’s usual climatic patterns. While the rest of the country experiences severe cold, Kerala is grappling with an unexpected rise in temperatures, posing challenges for residents and prompting meteorologists to closely monitor the evolving weather conditions.