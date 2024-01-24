National Girl Child Day 2024: Know history, theme and significance

New Delhi: India observes National Girl Child Day on 24 January every year. The day is observed to spread awareness about the inequalities faced by a girl child in Indian society.

National Girl Child Day was established by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008. The National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24 to mark the anniversary of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Scheme (Save the Girl Child, Educate the Girl Child). The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 January 2015.

The initiative jointly run by three ministries—the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Education. It aims to address the issue of the declining child sex ratio.

National Girl Child Day 2024’s theme has not yet been announced. ‘Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow’ was the theme for 2019. In 2020, the theme was ‘My voice, Our Common Future’. ‘Digital Generation, Our Generation’ was the theme for National Girl Child Day in 2021.

The day promotes awareness about the rights of a girl child and addresses issues like child marriage, discrimination, and violence against girls.Celebrating the National Girl Child Day annually has mainly three objectives:

Promoting Gender Equality: The initiative aims to promote gender equality and challenge gender stereotypes that discriminate against girls.

Empowering Girls: The National Girl Child Day aims to provide girls with the knowledge, tools, and chances they need to realize their full potential.

Protecting Girl’s Rights: The initiative strives to safeguard girls against child marriage, malnutrition and gender-based violence.