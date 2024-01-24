Oscar 2024 Nomination for Indian Documentary ‘To Kill a Tiger’

The documentary “To Kill a Tiger,” set in a small Indian village, received a nomination for the Best Documentary Feature at the 2024 Academy Awards, announced on Tuesday. Directed by Delhi-born Nisha Pahuja, the Canadian production had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, where it secured the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film. The documentary unfolds the story of Ranjit’s relentless quest for justice after his 13-year-old daughter was abducted and subjected to sexual assault by three men. Despite initial arrests, Ranjit faces ongoing challenges from villagers and leaders determined to coerce the family into dropping charges, making “To Kill a Tiger” a poignant exploration of his pursuit for justice.

Canadian filmmakers Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim produced the film, which competes against four other documentaries in the Best Documentary Feature category at the Oscars. The contenders include “Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” “The Eternal Memory,” “Four Daughters,” and “20 Days in Mariupol.” The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with Jimmy Kimmel set to host for the second consecutive year. The recognition of “To Kill a Tiger” at the Oscars underscores its powerful narrative and the global acknowledgment of Indian stories on the prestigious cinematic stage.