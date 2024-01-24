Poha Dosa Recipe: A Quick and Delicious Twist to Traditional Dosas

Here’s a simple recipe for Poha Dosa:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup Poha (flattened rice)

– 1 cup Rice

– 1/4 cup Urad dal (black gram)

– 1/2 cup Curd (yogurt)

– Salt to taste

– Water (as needed)

– Oil or ghee (for cooking)

Instructions:

1. Wash the rice and urad dal separately and soak them in water for at least 4 hours.

2. Rinse the poha in water and soak it for about 15-20 minutes.

3. Grind the soaked rice, urad dal, and poha separately into a smooth batter using a grinder. You can add a little water while grinding.

4. Mix all three batters together in a large bowl, add curd, and mix well. Add salt to taste and mix again.

5. Cover the bowl and let the batter ferment for 6-8 hours or overnight.

6. After fermentation, the batter will rise and become airy.

7. Heat a dosa tawa (griddle) and pour a ladle full of batter in the center.

8. Spread the batter in a circular motion to make a thin dosa.

9. Drizzle some oil or ghee around the edges of the dosa and cook until the edges become golden brown.

10. Flip the dosa and cook the other side for a minute.

11. Once both sides are cooked well, remove the dosa from the tawa.

12. Repeat the process for the remaining batter.

Serve the Poha Dosa hot with coconut chutney or your favorite side dish. Enjoy your delicious and nutritious Poha Dosa!