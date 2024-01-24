DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Powerful earthquake hits China-Kyrgyzstan border

Jan 24, 2024, 10:24 am IST

Beijing: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.67 magnitude on the Richter Scale  struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Wednesday. According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake was at a depth of  10 kilometers.

Earlier on Tuesday, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the same region. This earthquake led to the collapse of homes, killing at least three people and injuring five.

In December, a powerful earthquake killed 151 people in the provinces of Gansu and Qinghai in northwest China, the deadliest quake to hit the country in nine years.

