Republic Day 2024: Full list of chief guests over the years

New Delhi: New Delhi: India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26. The celebrations for the day will include the annual parade at Rajpath, now called Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. The 2024 Republic Day theme is ‘’India – Mother of Democracy’’ and ‘’Viksit Bharat’’ (Developed India).

Republic Day is celebrated to mark the day when the Indian constitution officially came into effect. India became a democratic republic on January 26, 1950 and Republic Day is celebrated to commemorate this.

The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. But it came into effect on January 26, 1950. January 26 was also selected as the day to mark Republic Day because it had been on this day that the Indian National Congress (INC) proclaimed the Declaration of Indian Independence in 1929.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has been invited to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations. This is for the 6th time that a French leader is becoming the chief guest at the celebrations.

‘At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of France, will be visiting India as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations,’ the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Here’s a list of Republic Day chief guests over the years:

1950 President Sukarno France

1951 King Tribhuvan Bir Bikram Shah Nepal

1952 – –

1953 – –

1954 King Jigme Dorji Wangchuck Bhutan

1955 Governor-General Malik Ghulam Muhammad Pakistan

1956 Chancellor of the Exchequer R. A. Butler United Kingdom

Chief Justice Kotaro Tanaka Japan

1957 Minister of Defence Georgy Zhukov Soviet Union

1958 Marshall Ye Jianying China

1959 Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip United Kingdom

1960 President Kliment Voroshilov USSR

1961 Queen Elizabeth II United Kingdom

1962 Prime Minister Viggo Kampmann Denmark

1963 King Norodom Sihanouk Cambodia

1964 Chief of Defence Staff Lord Louis Mountbatten United Kingdom

1965 Food and Agriculture Minister Rana Abdul Hamid Pakistan

1966 – –

1967 King Mohammed Zahir Shah Afghanistan

1968 Prime Minister Alexei Kosygin USSR

President Josip Broz Tito SFR Yugoslavia

1969 Prime Minister of Bulgaria Todor Zhivkov Bulgaria

1970 King of the Belgians Baudouin Belgium

1971 President Julius Nyerere Tanzania

1972 Prime Minister Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Mauritius

1973 President Mobutu Sese Seko Zaire

1974 President Josip Broz Tito SFR Yugoslavia

1975 Prime Minister Sirimavo Ratwatte Dias Bandaranaike Sri Lanka

President Kenneth Kaunda Zambia

1976 Prime Minister Jacques Chirac France

1977 First Secretary Edward Gierek Poland

1978 President Patrick Hillery Ireland

1979 Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser Australia

1980 President Valéry Giscard d’Estaing France

1981 President José López Portillo Mexico

1982 King Juan Carlos I Spain

1983 President Shehu Shagari Nigeria

1984 King Jigme Singye Wangchuck Bhutan

1985 President Raúl Alfonsín Argentina

1986 Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou Greece

1987 President Alan García Peru

1988 President Junius Jayewardene Sri Lanka

1989 General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh Viet Nam

1990 Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth Mauritius

1991 President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom Maldives

1992 President Mário Soares Portugal

1993 Prime Minister John Major United Kingdom

1994 Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong Singapore

1995 President Nelson Mandela South Africa

1996 President Dr. Fernando Henrique Cardoso Brazil

1997 Prime Minister Basdeo Panday Trinidad and Tobago

1998 President Jacques Chirac France

1999 King Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev Nepal

2000 President Olusegun Obasanjo Nigeria

2001 President Abdelaziz Bouteflika Algeria

2002 President Cassam Uteem Mauritius

2003 President Mohammed Khatami Iran

2004 President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Brazil

2005 King Jigme Singye Wangchuck Bhutan

2006 King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud Saudi Arabia

2007 President Vladimir Putin Russia

2008 President Nicolas Sarkozy Farnce

2009 President Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan

2010 President Lee Myung Bak Republic of Korea

2011 President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono Indonesia

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2023

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2021, 2022

No chief guest due to Covid pandemic

No chief guest due to Covid pandemic

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2020

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2019

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2018

Ten guests – heads of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) states

Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Brunei

Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia

Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia

Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Laos

Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia

Aung San Suu Kyi, State counsellor of Myanmar

Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines

Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore

Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand

Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Vietnam

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2017

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2016

Francois Hollande, President of France

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2015

Barack Obama, President of the United States

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2014

Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2013

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan

Chief guest at Republic Day Parade 2012

Yingluck Shinawatra, Prime Minister of Thailand