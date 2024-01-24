Results of a new study directly links education to gains in longevity

The first systematic study directly linking education to gains in longevity has found that every year spent studying at an educational institution improves life expectancy. Published in The Lancet Public Health journal, the peer-reviewed analysis titled ‘Effects of education on adult mortality: a global systematic review and meta-analysis’ indicates that not attending school is as deadly as smoking or heavy drinking.

The study, published ahead of the International Day of Education, reviewed more than 600 articles from 59 countries, including both developed and developing nations. It included over 10,000 data points and found a two percent reduction in mortality risk with every additional year of school. Completing primary school, high school, a college degree, and a master’s degree could result in up to a 34 percent reduction in the risk of death compared to someone with no formal education.

Conversely, individuals who have never been to school face risks comparable to those of consuming five or more alcoholic drinks every day or smoking 10 cigarettes each day for a decade. The study was backed by the Norwegian government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Beyond the health benefits, the authors note that having access to education increases an individual’s ability to build a healthy lifestyle by providing resources—both monetary and social. Claire Henson, researcher at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and co-author of the study, emphasized the importance of policymakers viewing investments in education as investments in health. She stated, “Any education at any point is helpful in reducing mortality risk.”