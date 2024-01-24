River Indie electric scooter bookings reopened: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Bengaluru-based electric scooter start-up River has reopened bookings its flagship model named Indie. Interested customers can customers can reserve the electric scooter by paying Rs 2,500 online. Furthermore, an on-site booking option is available at the recently opened showroom in Bengaluru. The Indie is now priced at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

The Indie has a 6.7kW motor that accelerates from 0 to 40kph in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 90kph. The claimed range is 120km, with multiple ride modes available for the rider to choose from. An 800-watt portable charger will be available, as well as an upcoming fast charger.

A 43-litre under-seat storage space, a 12-litre glovebox, and optional accessories such as hard panniers and a top box are among the features listed.