Saffron Flag Replaces Mosque Flag in Shahjahanpur: Three Arrested

Three individuals were apprehended on Tuesday in this locality for allegedly taking down a flag from a mosque and hoisting a saffron flag in its place, according to a police official. Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena stated, “Some troublemakers climbed a mosque in the Lalbagh area under Ramchandra Mission Police Station on Monday night. The accused took down a green-colored flag from the mosque and replaced it with a saffron flag.”

Meena informed that the three suspects, identified as Ankit Katheria, Rohit Joshi, and Rohit Saxena, were arrested following a complaint from local residents. “The accused were taken into custody on Tuesday, and the incident is currently under investigation,” stated the officer.