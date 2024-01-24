Samsung launches 20,000mAh power bank: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Samsung has launched a new 20,000mAh power bank in the UK. The Samsung Quick Charge 45W power bank is the successor of 10,000mAh power bank which was released at the end of 2022.

The power bank has a sole beige colour and a curved body with minimal design. It now has three USB Type-C ports. In the UK, it has been priced at GBP 59.99 (approximately Rs. 6,340).

While the 20,000mAh Samsung power bank has three ports and can only charge two devices simultaneously. Additionally, when charging two devices together, the maximum power out will be 9W. However, with a maximum power output of 45W, it can charge all Galaxy smartphones.

Next to the port, the company has added a reset button. Users can reset the device by pressing it for 7.5 seconds in case of a glitch or if the power bank is not charging.

The power bank is made from UL-certified recycled materials and is eco-friendly. UL certification is given by a third-party certification company Underwriter Laboratories to the products that meet its environmental and safety regulations.

The Samsung 20,000mAh power bank ships with a USB Type-C to USB Type-C charging cable which can be used both to charge other devices and the power bank. The cable is 20cm long.