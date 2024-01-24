Scientists have created the smallest and tightest knot ever recorded

Scientists have set a new record by creating the smallest and tightest knot ever recorded, consisting of only 54 atoms. This microscopic achievement is a ‘trefoil’ knot, similar to a ‘three-leaf clover,’ and has surpassed the previous Guinness World Record. The knot’s structure, looping around three times with no loose ends, is significant in mathematical knot theory.

Researchers from the University of Western Ontario in Canada and the Chinese Academy of Sciences collaborated to achieve this breakthrough, surpassing the 2020 record where Chinese chemists created a similar knot with 69 atoms.

The strength of the molecular knot increases as the ratio of atoms to ‘back crossings’ decreases. The 2020 knot had a backbone crossing ratio (BCR) of 23, while the current record-holder boasts a lower BCR of 18. This progress brings scientists closer to understanding microscopic knots found in DNA, RNA, and proteins within our bodies.

The accidental discovery occurred during experiments with metal acetylides, essential for organic chemical reactions. Instead of the intended gold chain or catenane, the team unexpectedly formed a trefoil knot when connecting gold acetylide with a diphosphine ligand.

Lead researcher Richard Puddephatt from the University of Western Ontario expressed uncertainty about the process, stating, “It’s quite a complicated system and, honestly, we don’t know how it happens.” This achievement not only sets a new record but also opens new avenues for understanding the intricacies of molecular knots, offering insights into fundamental biological structures.