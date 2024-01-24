Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher in the volatile session on January 24. At close, BSE Sensex was up 689.76 points or 0.98 percent at 71,060.31. NSE Nifty ended at 21,454, up 215.20 points or 1.01 percent.

About 2373 shares advanced, 1288 shares declined, and 81 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation and HCL Technologies. Top losers included ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and HDFC Life.

Among sectors, auto, Information Technology, capital goods, FMCG, metal, oil & gas and power up 1-2 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices added nearly 2 percent each.