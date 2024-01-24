This is why carrots curl up when cut longitudnally

The phenomenon of carrots curling when left uneaten for too long has been explained by a study led by Mechanical Engineering student Nguyen Vo-Bui. The research paper, titled “Modelling of longitudinally cut carrot curling induced by the vascular cylinder-cortex interference pressure,” was published in Royal Society Open Science.

By characterizing, analytically modeling, and verifying the aging of over 100 Lancashire Nantes carrot halves cut lengthwise, Nguyen and the team used finite-element (FE) models typically employed in structural engineering.

The study identified two key factors contributing to the curling behavior: residual stresses and dehydration. The starchy outer layer (cortex) of the carrot is stiffer than the soft central vein. When cut lengthwise, the two carrot halves curl due to an imbalance in stress. Dehydration further reduces stiffness, exacerbating the curling effect.

The research provides food producers with a mathematical tool that could enhance the design of packaging and food handling processes, potentially reducing food waste. Dr. Elise Pegg, a senior lecturer in Bath’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, explained that the study aimed to improve the sustainability of carrot processing and extend their lifespan. The methodology developed by the researchers could be utilized by food producers to modify processes, decrease food waste, and enhance packaging and transportation efficiency. Understanding the bending behavior in such systems can aid in designing and manufacturing more durable products.