US Postal Service issues stamps with two iconic images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has bestowed recognition upon NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) by featuring two iconic images captured by the telescope on new priority mail stamps. Released on November 22, these stamps celebrate the JWST’s remarkable contributions to space exploration and the scientific community.

NASA leads the James Webb Space Telescope mission with support from the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

Nicola Fox, Associate Administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, expressed the significance of the JWST, describing it as the “perfect intersection of science, engineering, and art” as it unveils the cosmos’ greatest secrets through captivating images. She emphasized that the stamps provide people across the country with snapshots of the telescope’s beautiful images, allowing them to be part of this groundbreaking era in astronomy.

The first stamp, designated as Priority Mail Express, features an image captured by JWST’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). The image portrays the “Cosmic Cliffs” from the Carina Nebula, showcasing the telescope’s ability to capture stunning celestial landscapes.

While the USPS stamps represent a visual homage to the JWST’s scientific and artistic significance, they also serve as a tangible connection for the public to appreciate the groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in astronomy facilitated by the telescope. The stamps further underscore the widespread recognition and excitement surrounding the James Webb Space Telescope’s contributions to our understanding of the universe.