Uttarakhand Records Highest Middle-Age Voter Surge with One Lakh New Registrations in 2024

The upcoming elections in Uttarakhand are poised to see a significant influence from middle-aged voters, as data from the State Election Commission reveals a noteworthy surge in the voter population. With 99,922 new voters, the total count in Uttarakhand, a state with approximately 12.5 million residents, now stands at 83,36,780. The largest voter demographic consists of individuals aged between 30 and 39, numbering 22,44,000. Additionally, the state has 1,54,259 super senior citizen voters aged 80 and older, along with 1,411 voters over 100 years old.

The total eligible voter count in Uttarakhand has increased by 99,922 from the previous tally, with 1,29,062 voters between 18 and 19 years old participating for the first time. Chief Electoral Officer Dr. V Shanmugam announced the establishment of 11,729 polling stations across the state with Dehradun district holding the highest number of voters at 1,530,939, while Rudraprayag district has the lowest at 194,342.

Shanmugam reiterated that voter registration remains an ongoing process, allowing individuals to submit applications to various authorities, including Booth Level Officers and District Magistrate offices. Notably, efforts are being made to raise awareness among transgender individuals about their eligibility to register as voters, encouraging their active participation in the electoral process. In the state, female voters over 100 years old outnumber male voters, with 853 women and 558 men among the 1,411 centenarian voters, and the total number of differently-abled voters is 69,974.