Vespa unveils 946 Dragon Edition scooter: Details

Mumbai: Italian luxury scooter manufacturer, Vespa has unveiled its 946 dragon edition in the global market. The company introduced the dragon-themed scooter to mark the Lunar New Year event, which will be celebrated on January 24 in Hong Kong.

Vespa has only developed a limited 1,888 pieces of the scooter. Interested customers will be able to purchase the vehicle either from an authorized dealership or online via the official webiste.

The newly unveiled Vespa Dragon edition is based on 946 scooters, featuring new paint schemes . It gets a light green shade, portraying dragon graphics at the front profile with Vespa’s badging. It will have LED headlight setup, body-color side mirrors, and single seating arrangement with ample of leg space for the rider.

The scooter features an air-cooled, 125cc, single-cylinder engine that churns out a max output of 11.5 bhp and 10.3Nm of peak torque. It is equipped with a metal-monocoque body, and features a single leading-link shock upfront. It runs on 12-inch stylish wheels and gets a 220mm disc brake at the front.