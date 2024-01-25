12 Dead as Container Truck Crashes into Autorickshaw in UP Fog

In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, twelve individuals, including three women, lost their lives when the autorickshaw they were traveling in collided head-on with a container truck. The accident occurred on the Bareilly-Farrukhabad road near Sugsugi village in the Allahaganj police station area, approximately 50 kilometers from the city. The autorickshaw occupants were en route to Farrukhabad to bathe in the Ganga river on the occasion of ‘Purnima’. The collision, exacerbated by reduced visibility due to fog, resulted in the fatalities.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena revealed that the container truck, which was traveling on the wrong side of the road, struck the autorickshaw coming from the Jalalabad side. The impact claimed the lives of all 12 passengers, who were on their way to Ghatia Ghat in Farrukhabad for the ritual bath. Initially, there was confusion about the vehicle involved, with earlier reports suggesting a collision with a tanker. However, after reaching the scene, it was clarified that a container truck had collided with the autorickshaw. The container truck driver fled the spot, and efforts are underway to apprehend the driver.

Eyewitnesses recounted the devastating scene, stating that all passengers of the autorickshaw fell onto the road due to the collision, and some became trapped between the two vehicles. The autorickshaw became lodged under the container truck, and attempts by the truck driver to free the autorickshaw resulted in further harm to the injured individuals lying on the road. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences for the lives lost in the tragic accident.