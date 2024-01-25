Animal to release on January 26, confirms Netflix

Planning your Republic Day weekend entertainment? Look no further as Netflix has exciting news – the release of the much-talked-about film “Animal,” starring Ranbir Kapoor. With a stellar cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor, Animal has already made waves, soaring at the box office since its late 2023 release.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is poised to be one of the standout films of 2023, alongside other big releases like Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2. The movie, exploring the complexities of contemporary relationships, particularly the dynamics between a father and son, has garnered a dedicated fan following.

Starting January 26, Animal will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix, offering audiences in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages the chance to enjoy the film in the comfort of their homes. The action drama, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, provides a fresh take on the nuances of family relationships in the modern era.

Expressing his excitement about the Netflix release, Ranbir Kapoor shared, “We are absolutely overjoyed by the response ‘Animal’ received in theatres, and now I am glad that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes. The opportunity to showcase our work globally is truly special!”. Get ready for a thrilling cinematic experience this Republic Day weekend with Animal on Netflix.