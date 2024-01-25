Arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Jaipur to participate as the chief guest in the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. His arrival was greeted by Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at the airport. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, is expected to join Macron later in Jaipur.

The leaders have a scheduled itinerary that includes visits to prominent landmarks such as Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar, and Hawa Mahal. Additionally, they are set to conduct a road show from Jantar Mantar to Hawa Mahal. The day will conclude with a meeting at Hotel Rambagh Palace in the evening. The visit is a significant diplomatic event, emphasizing the ties between France and India, as the leaders engage in cultural exploration and discussions.