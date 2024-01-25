‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ Next in West Bengal

On Thursday, the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded its journey in Assam, passing through Golakganj, and proceeded to its next destination in West Bengal. After a night stop in Gauripur, Gandhi initiated the eighth and final day of the yatra in Assam by traveling a portion of the route in a sports utility vehicle before boarding a bus to reach Golakganj. Along the journey route, a considerable number of people eagerly awaited the Congress MP, hoping to catch a glimpse of him. During a stop at a panchayat office, where women gathered to collect forms for a newly announced government scheme, Gandhi took the opportunity to interact with the crowd, spending time with them, as shared by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia.

Following this engagement, Gandhi, accompanied by senior leaders, visited a local stall in Golakganj town, sharing tea and conversations with individuals, primarily from the economically backward section. The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ initiated by the former Congress president on January 14 from Manipur, is set to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai. The Assam leg of the march covered a distance of 833 km across 17 districts since its commencement on January 18.