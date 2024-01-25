Billy Joel has been announced to be part of Grammys 2024

Billy Joel is set to make a grand return to the Grammy stage during the upcoming Grammys 2024, where he will not only perform but also debut his first new single in decades, titled “Turn the Lights Back On.” The announcement was made by the Recording Academy, and the much-anticipated performance is scheduled for February 4.

In addition to Billy Joel, the Recording Academy unveiled a list of early performers for the Grammys, including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs, Burna Boy, and Travis Scott. Hosting the event will be Emmy winner Trevor Noah.

SZA leads the Grammy nominations this year with an impressive total of nine nods, followed by Victoria Monét with seven nominations. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo each earned six nominations. The Album of the Year category features contenders like SZA’s “SOS,” Swift’s “Midnights,” Rodrigo’s “Guts,” Batiste’s “World Music Radio,” Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation,” Boygenius’s “The Record,” Lana Del Rey’s “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” and Janelle Monáe’s “The Age of Pleasure.”

The Grammys 2024 will be broadcast live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Viewers can also catch the event through live streaming and on-demand services on Paramount+.

Billy Joel, a five-time Grammy winner with 23 nominations, received the prestigious Grammy Legend Award at the 1991 show, solidifying his status as a musical icon. His return to the Grammy stage is highly anticipated by fans and the music industry alike.