BJP Initiates Campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

On Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J P Nadda officially kicked off the party’s campaign for the 2024 elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The campaign launch occurred at the First-time Voters Conclave (Nav Matdata Sammelan), where a music video titled “Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai” was unveiled. The video showcased how Prime Minister Modi has transformed the dreams and aspirations of millions of Indians into reality, aligning with the mass sentiment.

The campaign theme, “Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai,” has organically emerged from the people, and the BJP has adopted it in harmony with the ongoing national fervor linked to the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ mass movement. Nadda urged party workers to resonate with the public sentiment and spread awareness about this significant campaign across the country. The campaign emphasizes PM Modi’s track record of turning dreams into reality, delivering on promises spanning generations and addressing diverse aspects of the populace, such as youth employment, agricultural support, gender equality, and poverty alleviation.

The comprehensive campaign includes various components, starting with the release of the main song capturing PM Modi’s work. Additionally, a foot-tapping mass song is planned for release later, and digital hoardings, banners, films, and TV commercials will be rolled out progressively. Each element aims to highlight specific domains where PM Modi has made significant achievements, reinforcing the notion that he is the natural choice for the people due to his commitment and ability to fulfill promises.