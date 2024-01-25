Defense Ministry to Procure 14 Fast Patrol Vessels for Coast Guard

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) took a significant stride in bolstering maritime security by finalizing a contract on Wednesday with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), Mumbai, for the procurement of 14 fast patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard. Valued at Rs 1070.47 crore, these indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured multi-role fast patrol vessels will be delivered by MDL within a span of 63 months under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

Equipped with cutting-edge features, these patrol vessels will incorporate advanced technologies such as multipurpose drones, wirelessly controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy, and AI capabilities. This technological integration aims to provide the Indian Coast Guard with enhanced flexibility and operational prowess to effectively address modern multidimensional challenges, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Apart from significantly contributing to fisheries protection and monitoring, the fast patrol vessels will play a crucial role in various operations, including anti-smuggling, search and rescue, assistance to distressed ships/crafts, towing capabilities, and marine pollution response. Aligned with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, this contract not only advances India’s indigenous ship-building capabilities but also stimulates maritime economic activities, fostering the growth of ancillary industries, particularly in the MSME sector. Additionally, the project is expected to generate employment opportunities and contribute to expertise development within the country. The Indian Coast Guard, established in February 1977, has evolved from a fleet strength of seven ships to its current status with 184 surface ships, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding India’s extensive coastline of 7,516.6 kilometers, including island territories.