Finance Ministry Allocates Rs 200 Crore for Lakshadweep projects

In the midst of the India-Maldives controversy, the government has taken a decisive step to boost the appeal of Lakshadweep for tourists by approving two projects. Sources reveal that the Ministry of Finance has given initial clearance for two Lakshadweep projects, allocating Rs 200 crore. These projects involve the development of port facilities on the western side of Kadamat Island and Kalpeni Island, with an estimated completion time of two years. The Kadamat Island project is budgeted at Rs 107.86 crore, while the Kalpeni Island project is expected to cost Rs 139.96 crore.

According to insiders, the Union Territory of Lakshadweep Administration (UTLA) will proceed with necessary clearances and initiate the tendering process, adhering to the revised Sagarmala funding guidelines. The bidding process will commence after the tendering phase, according to a reliable source familiar with the development. This development coincides with the controversy involving Maldives, where potential tourism repercussions loom after three officials made derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The controversy arose when Modi shared images of himself on social media walking along a beach in Lakshadweep, possibly intending to attract tourists to Indian islands rather than the Maldives.

The tourism industry in Maldives heavily relies on Indian visitors, with more than 2 lakh trips registered by Indian tourists, according to the Maldives’ tourism website. This places India at the forefront of Maldives’ tourism, followed by Russia and China. The recent projects in Lakshadweep signify a strategic move to enhance tourism infrastructure amidst regional developments, potentially influencing the flow of tourists between the two nations.