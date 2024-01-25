Good news for longtime followers of The Daily Show; Jon Stewart returns to hosting duties for the Monday show

Great news for dedicated fans of The Daily Show as Jon Stewart returns to the hosting role for the Monday show. After an extensive search for a new host, Paramount Global network has selected Jon Stewart to host on Monday nights throughout the 2024 election cycle. He will also take on a managerial role in addition to his hosting responsibilities.

Jon is anticipated to oversee The Daily Show, with his involvement potentially extending through 2025. His on-air duties are scheduled to commence on February 12. For Tuesday to Thursday, the network plans to feature various hosts, while the current executive producer, Jen Flanz, will continue her role on the show.

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studio, expressed in a statement, “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season. In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

Jon Stewart also shared the news on his X account, mentioning that he has “decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility.” His return comes after Comedy Central explored various hosts following Trevor Noah’s departure at the end of 2022, with attempts featuring Leslie Jones, Kal Penn, and Sarah Silverman, among others, but none sticking.