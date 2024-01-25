INDIA Bloc to Unite Against Injustice Nationwide: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence in the unity of the opposition INDIA bloc to combat injustice nationwide, a day after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s decision to go solo in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. As the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ led by Gandhi, entered West Bengal from Assam through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar district, State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury extended a warm welcome to Gandhi upon his arrival. Addressing reporters in Cooch Behar, Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of spreading hatred and violence across the country, emphasizing that the INDIA bloc would unite to fight against injustice.

Gandhi’s confident statement in the solidarity of the INDIA bloc followed Mamata Banerjee’s decision to go solo in the Parliamentary elections in West Bengal, causing ripples within the opposition. The unexpected development prompted a conciliatory approach from the Congress, with spokesperson Jairam Ramesh asserting that the INDIA bloc “cannot be imagined without Mamata Banerjee.” While the CPI(M) and Left parties, allies of the Congress within the state and the INDIA bloc at the national level, are expected to join the march, the TMC has chosen to abstain, citing a lack of information about the yatra. The Bengal leg of the yatra covers 523 km across six districts and six Lok Sabha constituencies, spanning five days, and is Gandhi’s first visit to the state since the April-May 2021 assembly polls.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ began on January 14 in Manipur and is set to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states before concluding in Mumbai on March 20. The yatra aims to address and raise awareness about issues of justice and social concerns across the country.